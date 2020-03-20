NGOs That Refused to Comply With Trump Admin’s ‘Global Gag’ Rule Lost Collective $150 Million in Declined Funding: Report

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) all over the world that refused to agree to the Trump management’s Mexico City coverage, often referred to as the “global gag” rule, misplaced a collective $150 million in declined investment from May 2017 via fiscal yr 2018, in accordance to a brand new record from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The Mexico City coverage, which used to be first applied in 1984 through the Reagan management, bars U.S. federal investment to organizations that supply abortion counseling or referrals, or that recommend for the decriminalization or growth of the process.

The coverage has been in drive on-and-off in the U.S., with previous Democratic presidents having rescinded it, whilst Republican leaders have observed the rule of thumb reinstated.

Following the Trump management’s resolution to reinstate the coverage in January 2017 after it used to be rescinded underneath former President Barack Obama, the GAO’s record, which used to be launched on Wednesday, finds the monetary toll the rule of thumb took on non-governmental organizations in the months after it used to be applied.

According to the GAO’s findings, there have been no less than 54 cases in which NGOs didn’t settle for the Trump management’s Mexico City coverage, which the duty place of business stated effects in kind of $150 million in declined investment.

In general, the GAO discovered that the coverage used to be implemented to greater than 1,300 world well being tasks as of September 2018, with an estimated $12 billion in deliberate U.S. help.

In a observation shared with Newsweek, Monica Kerrigan, govt director of Planned Parenthood Global, warned that investment misplaced due to refusal to agree to the worldwide gag rule might be destructive to communities, in particular in instances of a public well being disaster, similar to the only the arena is dealing with now with COVID-19.

People stroll through as activists from the Population Connection Action Fund venture a message onto the Trump International Hotel, to protest the Global Gag Rule which bans well being care suppliers that obtain U.S. world well being support from referring, offering or discussing abortion with their sufferers, all the way through an illustration in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 2019.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

“The Government Accountability Office report confirms what we already know: the global gag rule has been applied at an unprecedented scale, impacting a range of health services and weakening health systems,” Kerrigan stated.

“The policy has harmed health care access for people around the world, especially those who already face systemic barriers to care including women and girls, young people, LGBTQI people, and sex workers,” she persevered.

“As the U.S. grapples with its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we see how critical health systems are to ensuring health and promoting well-being,” Kerrigan stated, including: “The global gag rule must be permanently repealed.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House for remark.