NBC Reports One of Its News Staffers, Larry Edgeworth, Has Died From Coronavirus

NBC News stated early Friday {that a} staffer who examined certain for the coronavirus has died.

In a memo to body of workers, NBC Chairman Andy Lack instructed community body of workers that “longtime member of our NBC News family” Larry Edgeworth had died after checking out certain for the coronavirus. The NBC and MSNBC leader stated that Edgeworth, an audio technician for the community, had “suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness,” and used to be a liked member of the crew.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack stated. “Stacy Brady says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.’”

Over the previous week, the community has been running with a skeleton body of workers at its 30 Rock headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. Several Today display personalities, together with Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, proceed to do business from home after one of the display’s staffers examined certain.

NBC has been amongst a host of information organizations that experience reported circumstances amongst its staff.

CBS News, CNN, publishing large Condé Nast, virtual writer Vox Media, and The New York Times have all reported circumstances amongst body of workers.