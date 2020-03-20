Meghan McCain Calls Out Former ‘The View’ Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck for Trying to ‘Pray’ Away Coronavirus

What began out as a phase about the way in which Fox News has modified its song at the coronavirus pandemic quickly grew to become non-public when Meghan McCain known as out Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host on The View, for pronouncing she would “pray” it away.

After praising Fox’s Tucker Carlson for reportedly persuading President Donald Trump to take the outbreak extra significantly, McCain stated that as “the only conservative in the entire world left on mainstream media, at least that’s how it feels most of the time,” she unearths herself getting “tribal” and assuming that the whole lot is an “attack” in opposition to Republicans.

“And by the way, we had it happen on this show as well. Not with me, but we had it happen on this show as well, lest we forget,” McCain added. “We had a Republican saying we should wash our hands and pray it away. So it wasn’t just on Fox News that it was happening, it happened right here on The View.”

She didn’t title names, but it surely was once transparent who she was once speaking about.

Last Wednesday, simply because the terrifying truth of the pandemic was once beginning to set in for maximum Americans, The View welcomed again former co-host Hasselbeck, who later went on to sign up for Fox & Friends. Ahead of her look, McCain had type phrases for her fellow conservative, however was once it seems that horrified by means of her reaction to the disaster.

After praising Trump’s “leadership,” Hasselbeck proceeded to downplay the severity of the disaster. “There can be a fine line between what is taking precaution and what is panic,” she stated. “Yes, we’re going to take precautions, we’re going to Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, right? We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it’s stopped in its tracks.”

“I think we should prepare. I think we should pray. I’m not going to let coronavirus rule me!” she added later ahead of achieving for extra hand sanitizer.