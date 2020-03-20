Massachusetts Governor Says He’s Being Outbid by Federal Government For Coronavirus Supplies, Despite Trump Telling Govs to Get Their Own

During a convention name between state officers and President Donald Trump on Thursday, Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker mentioned the state have been outbid by the government whilst making an attempt to acquire private protecting apparatus (PPE) right through the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump mentioned at a coronavirus process pressure press briefing on Monday that state governments must try to acquire PPE corresponding to face mask, respirators and ventilators “on their own” if it way they may be able to obtain the apparatus sooner.

“If [governors] can get them faster by getting them on their own,” Trump informed newshounds, “In other words, go through a supply chain they may have. Because the governors—you know, during normal times, the governors buy a lot of things not necessarily through federal government.”

Purchasing PPE thru the government could be a “longer process” than using present provide chains, in accordance to Trump.

“We took very seriously the push that you made previously on one of these calls, that we should not just rely on the stockpile and that we should go out and buy stuff and put in orders and try to create pressure on manufacturers and distributors,” Baker informed Trump on Thursday. “But I’ve got to tell you that on three big orders we lost to the feds.”

“If states are doing what the feds want and trying to create their own supply chain on this, then people should be responsive to that because I’ve got a feeling that if somebody has a chance to sell to you or has a chance to sell to me, I’m going to lose every one of those,” Baker added.

“We do like you going out, seeing what you can get, if you can get it faster,” Trump answered. “Price is always a component of that also, maybe that’s why you lost to the feds. I’ll tell you, that’s probably why.”

Vice President Mike Pence additionally replied to Baker’s statements by announcing that PPE would turn into extra readily to be had as the non-public sector responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the president’s perception, the team’s perception, is American industry is stepping forward very aggressively and with the changes that Congress just enacted and the president signed, we’re going to continue to make more and more PPE available,” Pence mentioned.

“Massachusetts, along with other states, continues to utilize supply chains to obtain equipment and materials needed to address Coronavirus,” mentioned Baker’s communications director Lizzy Guyton in a remark despatched to Newsweek Thursday.

“Through our Command Center, the Administration has, and expects to, receive more materials from the national stockpile and is working to secure more materials through other vendors,” Guyton’s remark persisted. “The Administration has made clear to the federal government that Massachusetts will need more supplies as more testing is done and more patients seek medical care for Coronavirus. The National Governor’s Association has identified access to the supply chain as a top priority for all states.”

While Trump has enacted the Defense Production Act (DPA), which might redirect the efforts of American producers to the introduction of healthcare apparatus, Pence mentioned the president “hasn’t initiated any action underneath it.”

Some Democrats have wondered Trump’s hesitancy to use the powers inherent inside the DPA, together with Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who mentioned in a Thursday remark that Trump must “immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies, before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire. There is not a day to lose.”