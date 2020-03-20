Japan cherry blossom season wilted by the coronavirus pandemic

Image copyright

The other folks of Japan and hundreds of thousands of holiday makers must now be playing the get started of the cherry blossom viewing, or hanami, season.

It’s an especially necessary time of yr for the nation, each economically and culturally.

Traditionally family and friends get in combination, and for a brand new technology it is a highest Instagram alternative.

But this yr the coronavirus pandemic manner occasions were cancelled and overseas guests are staying away.

Katsuhiro Miyamoto from Kansai University highlighted the monetary significance of hanami: “Japan’s cherry blossom season has very big economic effects every year”.

He estimated that virtually 8.5m vacationers visited the nation throughout the cherry blossom season between March and May remaining yr, bringing in some 650 billion yen ($6bn; £5.2bn).

Image copyright

Seijiro Takeshita from the University of Shizuoka underscored why the gatherings, at which individuals devour and drink and make merry, are so necessary to the Japanese economic system.

“We use an expression ‘the wallet becomes loose’, meaning people tend to a have a very high propensity to spend.”

“We have so much emotional attachment to this flower and the viewing season… It has a lot of cultural factors, a lot of historical factors behind it,” Professor Takeshita added as he defined the wider importance of the cherry blossom season.

This yr even though hanami occasions are being cancelled throughout the nation as government try to sluggish the unfold of the coronavirus.

Last week the governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike suggested other folks not to hang their conventional events. At the identical time Ms Koike made connection with the cultural significance of hanami as she stated that it was once like “taking hugs away from Italians.”

Image copyright

Professor Miyamoto expects such measures to take on the pandemic will hit tourism numbers onerous this season, with earnings falling by greater than a 3rd to not up to 400 billion yen.

It’s now not all gloom and doom even though. “Once the coronavirus outbreak is over, I believe that the cherry blossom season in Japan will come to life again,” he concluded.