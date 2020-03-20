How to Watch, Live Stream Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Edie Brickell and Others Play ‘Til Further Notice’ Show Thursday Night

Willie Nelson most probably can not wait to get at the highway once more, however the fresh outbreak of COVID-19, higher referred to as coronavirus, put a halt to many stuff in lifestyles till additional understand. So the 86-year-old eccentric Texas nation musician has a introduced a reside circulate of his annual Luck Reunion competition.

Appropriately, Willie known as it the ‘Til Further Notice’ match.

The reside circulate started with a Willie Nelson tune video, adopted through Texas tune legend Ray Benson of Asleep on the Wheel webhosting the development.

Here is host to reside circulate the development that started at 7 p.m. Thursday night time and will have to closing well past middle of the night at the East Coast:

Website/Twitch

Facebook

Paul Simon and Willie Nelson right through “Willie Nelson and Friends: Live and Kickin'” Premiers on USA Network on May 26, 2003.

Photo through KMazur/WireImage/by way of Getty Images

The annual competition is headlined through Nelson at his Luck Ranch, situated at the outskirts of Austin, Texas. Every yr he brings in a big selection of ability from other genres. Many of the younger, gifted artists have had their excursions lower brief on account of the coronavirus pandemic, which has introduced the rustic to nearly a standstill.

Since the display is loose to those that need to reside circulate it, there’s a position on the backside of the streaming web page to donate to the efforts via Venmo.

Here is the entire time table of the display (all instances CT):

6:15 PM – Ida Mae

6:25 PM – Nikki Lane

6:35 PM – Thomas Csorba

6:50 PM – Tami Neilson

7:00 PM – Lucinda Williams

7:15 PM – Devon Gilfillian

7:25 PM – Ian Ferguson

7:35 PM – Katie Pruitt

8:00 PM – David Ramirez

8:10 PM – Paul Cauthen

8:20 PM – Randy Houser

8:30 PM – Lucius

8:40 PM – Tré Burt

8:50 PM – Early James

9:15 PM – Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey

9:30 PM – Kurt Vile

9:40 PM – Sunny War

9:50 PM – Paul Simon & Edie Brickell

10:10 PM – Jewel

10:50 PM – Nathaniel Rateliff

11:15 PM – Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, and Micah Nelson