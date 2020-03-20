GOP County Chair Says Coronavirus in Kansas Isn’t Serious Because There Aren’t Many Chinese People There

Vice President Mike Pence holds tips right through the day by day briefing at the coronavirus, COVID-19, on the White House on March 20. According to a tracker supplied by means of Johns Hopkins University, there are a minimum of 36 showed instances in Kansas and one loss of life.

On Wednesday, Republican County Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez instructed that the brand new coronavirus is not critical in Kansas since the state does no longer have numerous Chinese folks.

“I know that other people are having a great problem. And someone reminded me that in Italy, they have a lot of garment-people there, fashionists [sic], and they have a tremendous amount of Chinese there, and that’s where a lot of it started,” Rodriguez stated at a distinct county assembly on Wednesday, in accordance the Kansas information company The Mercury. “So we don’t necessarily have any [Chinese people], but I think the board would like to make sure we’re on top of it, and the board will decide on that part.”

Following the ones feedback, Usha Reddi, mayor of Manhattan, Kansas, took to Twitter criticizing Rodriguez, calling his remarks, “false information.”

“Yesterday, a Riley County Commissioner said this (paraphrasing): ‘We have zero cases. I don’t think it’s a problem here. In Italy they have a lot of Chinese and that’s why they have the virus. We don’t have that problem here’ This needs to stop! This is false information!” Reddi wrote on Twitter.

“Aside from obvious racism in that comment, let’s be clear, COVID-19 can be spread from anyone regardless of race, age, gender, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status…and it is in our community,” Reddi added in any other tweet.

While talking with The Kansas City Star, Rodriguez said that he “didn’t necessarily say it like that,” in regard to Reddi’s tweet, and defined what he intended when he first made the remarks on Wednesday.

“Italy has a problem with its health department, first. It’s health for everybody. I have a friend in the Navy, and he said in that area,” Rodriguez informed the Star relating to the northern area of Italy the place the rustic noticed its first showed instances of the coronavirus. “There’s a garment industry and a lot of Chinese. If we were like Italy, we’d have it already.”

During his dialog with the Star, Rodriguez was once requested if he understood why it’s bad to Asian Americans to indicate that the virus most effective comes from Chinese folks.

“Well, they say it came out of China, and I’m not putting it past the Chinese government in communist China,” Rodriguez informed the Star.

Newsweek reached out to Rodriguez for remark in this subject however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

President Donald Trump has additionally been criticized for relating to the coronavirus because the “Chinese virus.” During a contemporary press convention, Trump was once requested by means of a reporter why he helps to keep calling it the “Chinese virus,” whilst additionally noting expanding reviews of bias in opposition to Asian Americans.”

“Because it comes from China,” Trump answered. “It’s no longer racist in any respect, under no circumstances. It comes from China, that is why. It comes from China, I need to be correct.”

While the brand new coronavirus, which reasons the respiration illness COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China, it has persisted to unfold, infecting over 255,300 the world over, in step with a tracker supplied by means of Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., there are over 14,600 showed instances of the coronavirus and a minimum of 210 deaths. According to the tracker, there are a minimum of 36 showed instances in Kansas and one loss of life.