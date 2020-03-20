GOP Coronavirus Stimulus Plan Is a Trillion-Dollar Trump Re-Election Fund

It’s revolting to look at those Trump press meetings.

The President of the United States status up there in the middle of this disaster—we began March with 89 circumstances; as I write, on March 19, we’re above 11,000—selecting fights with the clicking, nonetheless insistently announcing “Chinese virus,” taking credit score for issues he didn’t do, bragging about how it will all be a lot worse if he hadn’t banned shuttle from China. It’s terrifying, simply terrifying to assume that this guy is the only in rate at this time. He is basically nonetheless no longer doing a goddamn factor about this. Where are those promised assessments?