Friday Jackpot is $96 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 03/20/20 is $96 million, and the drawing can be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects once they occur Friday evening, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to look when you grasp the successful numbers.

Tonight’s 03/20/20 jackpot is $96 million, with a cash-value possibility of $76.zero million. The overall jackpot may building up relying at the selection of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The successful numbers on Tuesday (03/17/20) for the $90 million jackpot had been: 20-27-28-58-59 with a Mega Ball of 25. The Megaplier used to be 3x.

There used to be no grand prize winner from Tuesday’s drawing, however there used to be one price tag offered in Rhode Island that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2d prize of $1 million. Had the megaplier been bought for an additional $1, then the second one prize would had been price $Three million.

There had been 9 tickets offered national on Tuesday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. None of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which might have made third-prize winnings price $30,000 each and every.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner used to be Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price tag offered in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner ahead of that used to be Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag offered in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag used to be offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within sight Leander got here ahead to say that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas all over January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday evening, and it is one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 consistent with line, and odds of successful with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, seek advice from its web page.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web page for more info, or to test previous successful numbers.

Friday evening we will be able to publish the Mega Millions 03/20/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots thus far:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL