Flash Flooding Sweeps Through Central Ohio

Flash flooding swept thru central Ohio Friday following serious thunderstorms within the early morning hours.

The floods came about after document rainfall in Columbus, in step with the National Weather Service in Wilmington: “Columbus has set a record for rainfall for the date 03/20. 2.88 inches have already fallen, breaking the previous record of 1.60 inches set in 1984.”

[10:15 AM] Columbus has set a document for rainfall for the date 03/20. 2.88 inches have already fallen, breaking the former document of one.60 inches set in 1984.

— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 20, 2020

The flash flooding resulted in surreal video pictures of the wear to State Route 79 that runs thru Licking County, simply east of Columbus. The Ohio Department of Transportation shared the wear to the street in a video by way of Twitter: “This is the current situation in SR 79 in Licking County. ODOT is assisting the City of Heath with this road closure. Road is closed north of James Parkway.”

This is the present state of affairs in SR 79 in Licking County. ODOT is helping the City of Heath with this highway closure. Road is closed north of James Parkway. percent.twitter.com/e6a9wy4Ejz

— ODOT EastCentralOhio (@ODOT_EastCenOH) March 20, 2020

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a video of an individual whose automobile was once submerged due the flooding. The person may also be observed sitting on best of the automobile looking forward to lend a hand. “Scenes like this are happening all over the county,” learn the tweet. “Deputies are taking priority calls and are making every effort to respond as quickly as possible. Please be careful today.”

Scenes like this are taking place in every single place the county. Deputies are taking precedence calls and are making each effort to reply as briefly as imaginable. Please watch out these days. percent.twitter.com/qrLA1f4mhS

— Franklin County Sheriffâs Office (@OHFCSO) March 20, 2020

Sergeant James Fuqua of the Columbus Police Department recorded a message to element the wear the flash flooding brought about within the town, together with that the individual whose car was once submerged was once rescued safely. “I’m standing in the middle of Frank Road,” he stated. “We are just west of Interstate 71…As you can see here, the road is extremely flooded…Further in the distance you can see the vehicle that is down there that was submerged into the water. Thankfully, Franklin County engineers were successfully able to rescue the person safely, so they are okay. But again, we are just cautioning everyone out there to please be safe.”

CPD additionally took to twitter to announce highway closures because of flooding: “I-71 north and south closed between I-270 and I-70 due to flooding and water rescues.”

HAPPENING NOW 3/20/20 8:15am:

I-71 north and south closed between I-270 and I-70 because of flooding and water rescues.

-Lt. Paul Weiner, CPD Traffic Bureau percent.twitter.com/MzhdPTek14

— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 20, 2020

The National Weather Service introduced additional warnings to the realm: “The South Fork Licking River below I-70 near Buckeye Lake is now forecast to go into moderate flood by Saturday morning. At stages near 881.5 feet, water covers eastbound lanes of I-70 near route 79, likely shutting down eastbound interstate traffic.”

11:11 AM] The South Fork Licking River under I-70 close to Buckeye Lake is now forecast to enter average flood through Saturday morning. At levels close to 881.five toes, water covers eastbound lanes of I-70 close to direction 79, most likely shutting down eastbound interstate site visitors. percent.twitter.com/vELcSxhrFl

— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 20, 2020

Ohio is already coping with the results of the unconventional coronavirus pandemic. According to the state’s Department of Health website online, there were169 showed circumstances of COVID-19, together with one loss of life, within the state as of Friday.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther declared a state of emergency for town Wednesday, which amongst different measures calls for 1,300 town employees to stay house.

“Seventy-four percent of our employees work on the front line — police, fire, public health nurses, utility plant operators, refuse collectors, just to name a few. They will continue to work, and the critical city services delivered by these dedicated men and women will continue,” Ginther stated all through the announcement.

inventory photograph

chokchaipoomichaiya/istock/getty pictures plus/Getty