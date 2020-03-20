Defiant Italian couple get married in coronavirus face masks at ceremony with no guests during total lockdown







A DEFIANT pair of Italian lovebirds have driven forward with their marriage ceremony regardless of the rustic’s strict lockdown.

Diego Fernandes, 46 and Deni Salgado, 30, are pictured dressed in coronavirus face masks as they smooch every different at the altar.

Reuters





They driven forward with their nuptials in Naples, Italy with out guests.

Only witnesses attended the ceremony.

Italy is these days on a whole lockdown as coronavirus engulfs the rustic.

Yesterday Italy’s day-to-day demise toll overtook China – the place the killer flu originated.

Europe is now at the epicentre of the outbreak with Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom’s circumstances snowballing.

The nation has now observed 3,405 folks die from the coronavirus, which started in the Chinese town of Wuhan, and 99 consistent with cent of them had pre-existing scientific stipulations.

The total collection of circumstances in Italy has now risen to 41,035 from a prior 35,713, up 14 consistent with cent, a quicker price of expansion than observed over the past 3 days, the Civil Protection Agency stated.

But Italy has some distance fewer total showed circumstances than China – 41,035 towards 80,907.

The entire nation was once put on lockdown 11 days in the past, with all public occasions banned, cinemas, gyms and pubs closed, funerals and weddings cancelled and wearing suits suspended.

Current top minister Giuseppe Conte later stated that every one companies in the rustic would closed except for for pharmacies and grocers.

Rules in Italy require electorate to mission out provided that strictly important, corresponding to for paintings, health-related causes or grocery buying groceries.

Italian government have pressed fees towards greater than 40,000 folks for violating the curfew.

