Coronavirus Threatens to Finish Off the Alt-Weekly Newspapers

At 3:30 p.m. final Monday, Caroline Jones, managing editor of the alt-weekly Washington City Paper, won the ultimate replica for his or her quilt tale: a function on an environmental movie competition coming to D.C. Fifteen mins later, the competition was once cancelled. Concern over the novel coronavirus had induced in style closures as the nation ready for exceptional social distancing measures. Just 36 hours earlier than print time, City Paper’s group of workers scrapped their entire factor. They rewrote it from scratch. The following days introduced extra confusion and cancellations. On this week’s quilt, launched Thursday, there aren’t any footage or options—only a stark yellow background. The headline: “If you’re reading this, go home.”

In the previous week, as eating places, bars, and venues shuttered over the outbreak of COVID-19, the pandemic started gutting every other very important useful resource: alt weeklies. Washington City Paper had to rewrite and reconsider their whole newsletter, however they had been the fortunate ones. “We’re a fairly nimble group,” mentioned Stephen Humphrey, editor-in-chief of the Portland Mercury. “But it’s been a fucking nightmare.”

Last Friday, The Stranger, the well-known Seattle alt-biweekly, introduced that they’d quickly laid off 18 staff from just about each division. The information got here only a day after the Pulitzer Prize-winning newsletter halted their print version in desire in their web site.

The similar day, their sister paper, The Portland Mercury, reduce their print manufacturing and laid off 10 extra employees. Their native rival, Willamette Week, has laid off 3 staff, reduce their flow, and plans to cut back some hours.

On Tuesday, Voice Media Group, the mother or father corporate in the back of Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, and Denver’s Westword, despatched a letter to their staff saying quick pay cuts of 25-35% and coming near near layoffs in the midst of an on-going union dispute (Disclaimer: I interned for Miami New Times in 2018). And simply Wednesday, The Riverfront Times in St. Louis laid off seven individuals in their workforce, leaving two other folks in editorial and two in gross sales.

Alt-weeklies were eulogized semi-regularly since 2004, when Craigslist started to eat the categorised promoting marketplace and an estimated 36 % of newspaper income. The following years introduced harsher blows, when Facebook and Google began dominating virtual advertising and federal investigations shuttered web pages like Backpage, which were scrounging for what little cash remained. But the alt-weeklies that survived discovered new fashions of income—most commonly, dwell occasions.

The Stranger, as an example, introduced HUMP!, an novice movie competition curated by means of Dan Savage, the place readers may publish five-minute grimy motion pictures, and compete for a best prize. “None of it went online and the audience had to agree to all sorts of secrecy,” Frizelle mentioned. “But it brought in a ton of money from tickets, and that led to all these other film festivals. Now, obviously, we cannot have film festivals anymore.”

The paper additionally introduced a ticketing provider for native venues and a complete match calendar in Seattle, with virtual infrastructure they later bought in different towns. With social distancing measures in position, there aren’t any tickets or occasions. “We thought we had diversified our revenue,” Frizzelle mentioned, “but they all had one thing in common: people gathering together.”

The surprising and close to totalizing lack of income has intended fast adjustments at choice publications. Outlets like Portland Mercury, The Stranger, and the Voice Media Group houses are soliciting donations on their web site. Riverfront Times has introduced a crowd-sourced fundraiser. Willamette Week has noticed a spike of their club program. Many have reduce their print publications, the value of which has larger right through President Trump’s industry struggle over price lists. But those who haven’t are rethinking what print distribution way, when readers aren’t going to coffeeshops or newsstands to select them up. City Paper centered their newest supply run against the low-income spaces of D.C., like the wards east of the Anacostia River.

“Twenty-five percent of people in Washington don’t have access to broadband internet, and 17 percent lack regular access to a computer,” Jones mentioned. “We’re focusing our efforts on places where people especially need this information. We’ll know if that first attempt was successful next week.”

All of the publications contacted for this newsletter, apart from for Washington City Paper, had made or deliberate to make drastic cuts to their group of workers. “We had a staff meeting last week—the last staff meeting we had, I guess, period,” mentioned Daniel Hill, the former song editor of Riverfront Times, who was once laid off with six colleagues on Wednesday. “We knew things were going to be serious. We knew we wouldn’t be meeting the following week—I personally didn’t realize it would involve me not having a job.”

Hill doesn’t blame the paper’s possession. The cash in margins for alt-weeklies are small. He plans to proceed writing for Riverfront Times as he used to—on alt-weekly-style topics like a brewery that remodeled right into a hand sanitizer manufacturing unit, or an undercover sting operation involving an all-you-can drink brewery and a hotdog gown—with out repayment. “As for me,” Hill wrote in a weblog publish about the layoffs, “I’m either going down with the ship dressed up like a hot dog or I’m gonna help it claw its way back until the day I can suddenly, hopefully, maybe, collect a check again.”

For staff at Voice Media Group, the announcement of pay cuts and layoffs got here as a better surprise, as a result of the group of workers has been in dispute with their control over the latter’s refusal to recognize their union. “An overwhelming majority of our editorial staff was involved in the Voice Media Guild organizing efforts,” mentioned Steven Hsieh, a group of workers creator at Phoenix New Times. “We were hopeful that our corporate owners were going to do the right thing and voluntarily recognize us—that did not happen. What happened was our owners challenged whether certain employees should be in our unit or not. That triggered hearings at the National Labor Relations Board. Now, we’ve been in a holding pattern. It’s been really disappointing.” (Voice Media Group didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark).

Staff writers at New Times make more or less $40,000 in step with yr, Hseih mentioned. A 25-percent pay reduce would cut back that to $30,000. (Employees incomes greater than $80,000 a yr will lose 30 % in their pay; VMG didn’t expose the salaries in their executives, who will take a 35-percent reduce). The corporate’s CEO Scott Tobias didn’t specify what number of people could be laid off, who may well be affected, or when staff would possibly be expecting them. He spawned additional confusion by means of insisting, along the announcement, that the corporate remained “fundamentally sound as an organization.” Prior to the virus, he wrote, they’d been seeing “tremendous momentum.”

But for all the upheaval, Jones mentioned, her group of workers was once making an attempt to reimagine what choice journalism may appear to be when no person can cross outdoor. Washington City Paper transformed their occasions calendar to a advice calendar. “Instead of this is what you can go out and do, it’s this what you can stay in and do,” Jones mentioned. “We had to flip it on its head.” Likewise, their sports activities phase pivoted from protecting video games, which not exist, to protecting on-line workout routines—house Crossfit, live-streamed yoga, YouTube dance categories.

At The Stranger, Frizzelle mentioned, they introduced a guide membership to learn Albert Camus’ The Plague for his or her weblog, the place readers can observe alongside, publish footage of themselves studying, and talk about in the feedback phase. “The comments section is usually a hellscape,” he mentioned. “Now it’s a place to come together and talk to people about literature.” They name it the Quarantine Club.

On Thursday, The Stranger introduced every other new function referred to as “A Message To The City:” a brief efficiency geared toward the neighborhood, posted each day to offset the grim onslaught of morning information. Thursday, Seattle Symphony participant Nathan Chan revealed the first installment, with a non-public cello efficiency recorded on his iPhone.

And on Friday, Ben Gibbard of indie-rock pioneers Death Cab for Cutie will play an authentic track referred to as “Life in Quarantine,” and talk about a non-profit that collects tents for the homeless. “He just wrote out the address on a little scrap of paper and held it up to the camera–that’s how low tech it is,” Frizzelle mentioned. “We want it to feel like anyone can do this–this homemade, DIY video of Ben Gibbard playing the guitar, telling people how they can help.”