Coronavirus: Jaguar Land Rover to suspend production

Jaguar Land Rover is to suspend all production at its vegetation throughout the United Kingdom, in reaction to the unfold of coronavirus.

The company stated production would forestall subsequent week. It plans to resume on 20 April, however stated this may trade.

Its determination is a part of the corporate’s plan to “safeguard its business continuity”.

The Coventry-based car-maker has vegetation throughout the United Kingdom, together with Castle Bromwich, Solihull, and Halewood.

Operations are nonetheless proceeding in another country.

Its manufacturing unit in China reopened on the finish of February, it stated, as “life begins to get back to normal in the country”, whilst websites in Brazil and India are nonetheless in operation.

In a commentary, the corporate stated its determination to restart UK production on 20 April was once “subject to review of rapidly-changing circumstances”.

It comes as BMW, Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Vauxhall have already closed their vegetation in the United Kingdom.

Bentley has additionally suspended production at its plant in Crewe for 4 weeks, due to the “accelerated rate of infection” and the “interruptions in the supply chain”, in addition to an anticipated “decline in demand”.

Core trade purposes will proceed, alternatively, with conferences to happen by the use of video calls.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, stated it was once a “difficult decision to take” however that those had been “unprecedented times”.