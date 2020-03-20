Brit in Barcelona coronavirus lockdown shares supermarket pics proving why we absolutely DON’T need to panic buy food





A BRITISH lady on coronavirus lockdown in Barcelona has shared snaps of her native supermarket to turn out other folks don’t need to panic buy.

When lockdown used to be introduced on Friday Victoria Mullen stated the supermarket cabinets had been naked.

BPM Media

When the lockdown used to be introduced other folks struggled to in finding crucial pieces in the Spanish supermarkets[/caption]

BPM Media

Five days into the lock down the supermarkets are stabilising[/caption]

People had been suffering to pay money for crucial pieces like pasta and bathroom rolls however now they’re realising there is not any need to stockpile.

“Seeing so much negativity and fear I wanted to try to share something to help the worry of going on lockdown,” Victoria informed Birmingham Live.

“We are on lockdown in Barcelona … however, we are allowed out to the supermarket and to the pharmacy and, contrary to belief, you’re not holed up for the whole time, you can go out for essentials as long as you are straight back home.”

“You’re allowed out to stroll your canine and so forth, simply no celebration in any respect. What you’re seeing on social media is inflicting concern and panic and making you bulk buy which is affecting the prone and the supermarkets can not stay alongside of the call for.

“I took some footage these days in the supermarket in a rustic this is on lockdown to display you what it seems like, you’ll now not be with out food.

“Just to confirm on Friday when lockdown was announced our shelves were bare and we had no pasta or toilet roll just like you’re seeing.”

Victoria, who’s from Middlesbrough, added: “This is 5 days in and we are stabilising as other folks have realised there is not any need to bulk buy. Hoping this is helping and you spot the similar.

“Please check out now not to concern and take a look at to give the department stores a possibility to meet up with the call for and provides others a possibility to get what they need.

“Keep calm, carry on and be safe.”

BPM Media

Victoria shared the images to display Brits there is not any need to stockpile[/caption]

EPA

Spanish Army’s Military Emergency Unit disinfects a corridor on the El Prat airport in Barcelona[/caption]





