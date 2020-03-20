Bizarre moment two ‘drunk’ elephants collapse after raiding village and drinking 30 litres of wine
A PAIR of elephants had been pictured it appears collapsed in a tea lawn after raiding a Chinese village and drinking 30 litres of corn wine.
They have been phase of a herd of 14 Asian elephants that have been mentioned to have damaged right into a village in south-western Yunnan province.
Villager Wang Xiangdong’s house in Menghai County, Yunnan, China, is raided by way of the elephants[/caption]
Villagers Li Yuncong and Wang Xiangdong each reported harm to corn garage vessels and grain alcohol vats, in addition to sun panels, home windows and doorways even though there have been no accidents to people.
The photographs have emerged account named ‘Zuzou Bingbing Travel Photography’ on Weibo – a Chinese microblogging platform very similar to Twitter.
The week forestry government within the tea-growing town of Pu’er published the incident took place inside its jurisdiction.
But they denied the elephants have been inebriated and officers shared pictures of the what they are saying is the moment the two satisfied however sober beasts mendacity down back-to-back as a way to “rest”.
Long Yunhai, deputy director of the Menghai Forestry and Grassland Administration, mentioned pictures appearing so-called “drunk elephants” have been “not true”.
“The activity seen in the images did not appear within our county,” he mentioned in a observation.
“There have indeed been recent reports of 14 Asian elephants entering villages and damaging vats of grain alcohol, but whether they drank any alcohol is hard to determine.”
Officials mentioned the two weren’t inebriated however simply resting[/caption]