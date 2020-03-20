Barcelona airport: Hapless ‘attackers’ smash car into virtually empty terminal amid coronavirus lockdown
TWO males had been arrested once they rammed a car into Barcelona’s El Prat airport.
The two Albanian males have been arrested by means of Mossos d’Esquadra (the native police) at round 5am this morning.
The two males drove the car into Terminal 1 at round 5am this morning[/caption]
Explosive mavens have already dominated out the car contained any form of bad fabrics.
The Catalan police have opened an investigation to decide what the lads’s targets have been for attacking the Terminal 1 development.
A terrorist assault has now not been dominated out.
The two males drove a Renault Megane thru some of the revolving doorways on the terminal development however as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the Catalan capital successfully on lockdown the airport isn’t working.
Mossos leader Eduard Sallent stated “one of them made an Islamist-type proclamation”.
The arrested males are stated to have proven indicators of being underneath the affect of narcotics, in line with La Vanguardia, with some of the males wanting clinical consideration and was once taken to health center.
Both Sallent and the Interior Minister Miquel Buch stated it was once too early to decide the intensions of the 2 males and the investigation to this point had now not discovered that they had any hyperlinks to any terrorist organisation.
The incident happened only some hours after the terminal was once disinfected by means of troops of the Military Emergency Unit (UME).
Barcelona is recently in the course of a lockdown because of the coronavirus with the streets of town in large part abandoned with simplest sure retail outlets, similar to supermarkets and dry cleaners, allowed to open.
British vacationers in Spain had been suggested to return house once imaginable after it was once introduced that each one lodges have been because of be closed down.
The Foreign Office stated prior to now: “The Spanish executive have showed that each one lodges will shut in Spain from Tuesday 24 March.
“We therefore advise British travellers in Spain to contact their tour operator or airline as soon as possible, to arrange their return journey home before this date.”
No additional main points have been launched about how such a lot of vacationers are anticipated to get again to the United Kingdom when airports are recently closed.
The Albanian males have been arrested by means of individuals of the native police pressure, Mossos[/caption]
