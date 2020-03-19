World 

You Cheered as He Fucked Up Our Coronavirus Response. No Take Backs, Trumpists.

The cliché about authoritarian leaders being robust however brittle is coming true with Donald Trump. The value of this lesson can be tallied in lives and a wrecked economic system. 

Donald Trump and his fanatics are finding out that karmic externalities are a whinge. They’re finding out that you’ll escape with a series of scams, trade disasters, bankruptcies, and branding failures and win the presidency however nonetheless fail totally as a president and an individual. 

It took an international pandemic, the bursting of the Fed-fueled inventory marketplace bubble, and an opponent Trump cannot face. It does not learn Twitter, watch Fox, or reply to derisive nicknames. It took an epidemic to peel again the scales from his eyes in any case, or even now, too many Trumpist Republicans insist that is effective. Heckuva activity, Trumpie. 

