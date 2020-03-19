WWE Strive againstMania 36 to Take Place Over Two Nights and Multiple Locations

In any other wrinkle to WWE’s Strive againstMania 36 plans, the promotion introduced that the most important display in its calendar will happen over two nights and a couple of places.

Strive againstMania 36 would be the first-ever Strive againstMania to occur over two nights, in accordance to a WWE press unlock. The tournament will happen over the April 4-5, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time at the WWE Network. It may also be to be had by the use of pay-per-view.

The tournament will likely be hosted through Rob Gronkowski, the three-time Super Bowl champion. The WWE teased a sneak preview from Gronk on Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX at eight p.m. Eastern Time.

There will likely be no reside target audience throughout Strive againstMania 36, and the WWE mentioned “only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.”

The former New England Patriot took to Twitter to proportion his enthusiasm about his webhosting tasks.

Itâs authentic! Iâm webhosting @Strive againstMania this yr…and itâs gonna be too large for only one night time. For the first time, #Strive againstMania will likely be a ð¨2-NIGHTð¨tournament: Saturday, April Four AND Sunday, April Five on @WWENetwork! Tell you extra this Friday night time on #SmackDown at eight ET on @FOXTV.

— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Strive againstMania 36 going down on April Four signifies that NXT Takeover: Tampa, at first scheduled for that Saturday shall be moved or modified in some capability.

The newest Strive againstMania 36 announcement comes Wednesday night time, an afternoon after the wrestling promoter published that it might proceed with the display regardless of the rising coronavirus pandemic, however canceled plans to grasp it in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Instead, WWE published it might put at the display on the Performance Center in Orlando.

However, after the preliminary announcement that Strive againstMania 36 would happen over two days the WWE added that the Performance Center would possibly not be the one location for the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

“WrestleMania will not only take place at WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights. All locations will be closed sets with only essential personnel,” WWE introduced.

There had been rumblings about WWE in all probability keeping Strive againstMania at Madison Square Garden, however this announcement turns out to take that possibility off the desk. We’ll replace this segment with additional info on places when they’re introduced.

There are lately 8 fits showed for Strive againstMania 36 together with:

The Undertaker vs AJ StylesKevin Owens vs Seth RollinsGoldberg (c) vs Roman Reigns – WWE Universal Championship Match”The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs John CenaBrock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship MatchEdge vs Randy Orton – Last Man Standing MatchRhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship MatchBecky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler – RAW Women’s Championship Match

Strive againstMania 36 is now scheduled for Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

What do you bring to mind Strive againstMania going down over two days? What places do you wish to have to see the display in? Let us know within the feedback segment.