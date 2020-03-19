‘We’re stuck in Peru and the government won’t lend a hand’

Image copyright

“We can’t go anywhere, we are stuck in our hotel – we are only allowed to go out to get food, money or medication,” says 70-year-old Ffred Ffrancis from Wales.

“I have a heart condition, so being at high altitudes it is fine for a few days but we don’t know long how we’ll be here for.”

Mr Ffrancis and his spouse Meinir are amongst 400 UK vacationers recently stranded in Peru after it closed its borders on Sunday to include the coronavirus and flights have been suspended.

Some who spoke to the BBC mentioned they confronted severe well being issues, others that they have been working out of money.

Many additionally really feel UK government isn’t doing sufficient to get them house at a time when different international locations are investment the prime prices of repatriations.

The Ffrancises have been on a go back and forth of an entire life throughout South America once they arrived in Cusco, in the Peruvian Andes, on Saturday, most effective to be informed that the government had declared a countrywide emergency, with the borders locked down for 15 days or longer.

“No one can get in or out of the country, there are police-enforced curfews, public transport has been shut down,” Mr Ffrancis informed the BBC.

“We have enough money to stay here if this goes on longer than 15 days, which it will, but there are young people in youth hostels in a far more precarious situations,” he mentioned.

“It seems the UK government has made no contingency plans – there has been a lack of international co-operation.”

Tourists ‘should pay for airline tickets’

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has mentioned he’s asking the Peruvian government to boost restrictions so rescue flights may get started bringing other people house.

But the government says vacationers should pay for their very own airline tickets house as soon as a flight turns into to be had.

So some distance, the most effective business service to have introduced to lend a hand is charging $3,000-$3,500 (£2,570-£3,000) for a one-way price ticket – nearly 10 occasions the customary value.

The stranded Brits say many can not come up with the money for to pay the ones costs, and that the government has successfully “washed its hands” of its accountability. They additionally observe that each Germany and Israel are paying to repatriate electorate stranded as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, whilst different nations like Norway and France are operating on rescue plans.

Danielle Cook, 32, and her spouse Matthew Houghton, 34, from Yorkshire also are stuck in Peru, and to make issues worse her father gave up the ghost a couple of days in the past.

“My family has not been able to make any funeral arrangements and I feel so guilty being here,” she says.

The couple and 9 others, together with Dutch and Canadian travellers, had long past to Peru to look the mountain Machu Picchu, however they’re all now holed up at an Airbnb in Cusco.

“We were all angry about the [offer of the] $3,000 flights because it felt we were being exploited,” she says. “But we also are anxious about how we pay for our Airbnb if this is going on for a very long time.

“I respect the virus has created a loopy scenario in the UK, however the government has now not stepped up.”

Airlines warn they won’t continue to exist with out bailout British vacationers stranded after flight suspensions

David Lillywhite, who at the side of spouse Leah is stuck in Peru, has an immune deficiency dysfunction and is anxious he’s going to run out of drugs if he does not get house quickly.

“I depend on a weekly infusion, and with out it I can be very a lot in peril,” he told the BBC. “The British Consulate urged us to get in contact with a clinical centre right here, however they don’t have the drugs in Cusco.”

He says there was a normal loss of verbal exchange from the UK government, which has close down its embassy in the Peruvian capital, Lima.

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps spoke to airways and airports on Wednesday and mentioned the government expects to announce a chain of toughen measures in a while.

He additionally prompt any British passengers in a foreign country making plans to go back to the UK quickly to “take account of the fast-moving scenario and plan accordingly whilst flights stay to be had”.

Airlines UK leader government Tim Alderslade mentioned: “We are operating spherical the clock to deliver house passengers stranded in a foreign country, and will proceed with those efforts.

“We do urge passengers to check their airline’s website and where there are options to come home take them as soon as they can.”