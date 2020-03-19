Wednesday Jackpot was for $130 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 03/18/20 was for $130 million. The Wednesday night time drawing has been held, and listed below are the numbers.

First Five: 15-27-44-59-63Powerball: 08Power Play: 4x

Wednesday night time’s 03/18/20 Powerball jackpot was estimated at $130 million, with a money choice of $101.1 million. The jackpot may have larger if gross sales furthered lottery projections, in line with officers.

The profitable numbers on Saturday (03/14/20) for the $120 million Powerball jackpot have been: 09-23-26-30-32 with a Powerball of 08. The Power Play was 3x.

There was no grand prize winner on Saturday, however there was one price ticket bought in Connecticut that matched all 5 white balls, however lacking out at the crimson Powerball for the second one prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, then that price ticket would have a price of $2 million.

The ultimate grand prize received was $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner prior to that was on 01/29/20. That price ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the profitable price ticket.

The ultimate grand prize profitable price ticket prior to that was bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 occasions prior to the Bonita Springs price ticket was bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas right through January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every sport within the new 12 months.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, irrespective of the jackpot dimension—in line with Powerball’s website online.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one among America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous profitable numbers, at the professional Powerball website online.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 solution to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website online for additional information, or to test any doable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash right through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball and not using a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the facility play is purchased for an additional buck. The similar payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for two right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the crimson powerball isn’t right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the facility play is selected.

Here are the all time most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two profitable tickets have been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two profitable tickets have been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico