TV Medical Dramas Including ‘The Good Doctor’ Donate Masks to Hospitals Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has now not even peaked within the U.S., however hospitals have already begun to run out of mask. The scarcity is so critical that some medical institution staff have even begun making their very own mask out of on a regular basis pieces equivalent to place of business provides. Now, a number of TV clinical dramas have pitched in to assist alleviate the dearth by means of donating their very own provides used for filming.

For weeks professionals have stressed out that civilians shouldn’t have to acquire face mask—however many have stocked up anyway, inflicting a provide scarcity national. On Monday, The Resident, which airs on Fox, donated clinical provides together with mask, surgical gloves, surgical robes, booties and protecting head equipment from the display to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial medical institution. Entertainment Weekly first broke the inside track.

Karen Law, who works at Grady as a rheumatologist, reacted to the donation on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive,” Law wrote. “And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community… We needed this kind of good news today.”

ABC’s Station 19 has additionally donated N95 respirator mask to the City of Ontario Fire Department, after listening to that firefighters had run out and had been recycling the mask they already had. The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off additionally donated N95 mask to Los Angeles’s Station 35 firehouse in Los Feliz.

The Good Doctor could also be running by itself donation, which can be made in Vancouver the place the display motion pictures.