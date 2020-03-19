Trump outbid governors on coronavirus supplies after telling them to buy their own





Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak publication for a day by day roundup of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and its affect on world trade.

President Donald Trump’s directive for governors to buy their own scientific supplies to struggle the coronavirus has run into a large downside—the government.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker instructed Trump right through a video convention on Thursday that his state thrice misplaced out to the government on purchases of crucial supplies, developing an ungainly second right through the made-for-TV tournament at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington.

“I’ve got a feeling that if someone has the chance to sell to you and to sell to me, I am going to lose on every one of those,” a sheepish-sounding Baker instructed Trump, who chuckled on the observation.

The president answered he nonetheless needs governors to hunt down their own scientific apparatus, like protecting equipment for docs and nurses in addition to respirators, however stated the government has larger purchasing energy than any state.

“Prices are always a component of that also. And maybe that’s why you lost to the feds, OK, that’s probably why,” Trump mentioned.

At Trump’s request, Vice President Mike Pence spoke back that “we want to facilitate all the states and the health care providers in your states to be able to access that supply chain as it becomes more robust.”

When New Mexico’s governor raised an identical issues later within the name, Trump mentioned he would ask FEMA to make sure that there have been no conflicts with purchases someday.

Trump previous Thursday repeated his trust that the onus must be on the states—and no longer the government—to download wanted apparatus to struggle the pandemic, announcing his management isn’t a “shipping clerk” for the supplies that might probably save lives.

More coronavirus protection from Fortune:

—This famed economist doesn’t suppose we’re headed for every other Great Recession

—South Korea has probably the most complete coronavirus knowledge. What it’s taught us to this point

—10 questions in regards to the 2020 election right through the coronavirus pandemic, spoke back

—6 steps to sustainably flatten the coronavirus curve

—How hackers are exploiting the coronavirus—and the way to give protection to your self

—Hong Kong launches surveillance operation to monitor suspected coronavirus sufferers

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast inspecting the evolving position of CEO

—WATCH: The race is on to create a coronavirus antiviral drug and vaccine

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak publication for a day by day roundup of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and its affect on world trade.





Source link