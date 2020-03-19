These funny reactions to the coronavirus pandemic show people have not lost their sense of humour





THE coronavirus has put a prevent to so much of issues, however our collective sense of humour isn’t one of them.

Here are some of the perfect pandemic-themed photos, jokes, and memes the web has to be offering.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

CABIN FEVER

Boredpanda

Even the upsides have their downsides

MAN’S EX-FRIEND

Boredpanda

People’s pets are going it by myself[/caption]

GET YOUR BAGUETTES

Boredpanda

Some nationwide stereotypes grasp true[/caption]

ON THE ROCKS

Boredpanda

There are already stories of divorce charges emerging as lockdowns are lifted[/caption]

SINKING SHIP

SWNS:South West News Service

Two violinists play in an empty rest room roll aisle as musicians did on the deck of the Titanic[/caption]

TALL TALES

Boredpanda

When truth is stranger than fiction[/caption]

HANDS FULL

Boredpanda

Desperate occasions name for determined measures[/caption]

ALCHEMY

Boredpanda

The outbreak has became bathroom toilet roll right into a treasured asset[/caption]

LIFE GOES ON

Boredpanda

MONEY’S WORTH

Boredpanda

At least we will be able to all give a boost to our cooking talents all through the lockdown[/caption]

OTHERWORLDLY

Redux

Many are the usage of peculiar strategies to offer protection to themselves[/caption]





Source link