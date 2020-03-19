These funny reactions to the coronavirus pandemic show people have not lost their sense of humour
These funny reactions to the coronavirus pandemic show people have not lost their sense of humour

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

THE coronavirus has put a prevent to so much of issues, however our collective sense of humour isn’t one of them. 

Here are some of the perfect pandemic-themed photos, jokes, and memes the web has to be offering.

⚠ Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

CABIN FEVER

Boredpanda

Even the upsides have their downsides

MAN’S EX-FRIEND

Boredpanda

People’s pets are going it by myself[/caption]

GET YOUR BAGUETTES

Boredpanda

Some nationwide stereotypes grasp true[/caption]

ON THE ROCKS

Boredpanda

There are already stories of divorce charges emerging as lockdowns are lifted[/caption]

SINKING SHIP

SWNS:South West News Service

Two violinists play in an empty rest room roll aisle as musicians did on the deck of the Titanic[/caption]

TALL TALES

Boredpanda

When truth is stranger than fiction[/caption]

HANDS FULL

Boredpanda

Desperate occasions name for determined measures[/caption]

ALCHEMY

Boredpanda

The outbreak has became bathroom toilet roll right into a treasured asset[/caption]

LIFE GOES ON

Some are questioning what all the fuss is set
Boredpanda

MONEY’S WORTH

Boredpanda

At least we will be able to all give a boost to our cooking talents all through the lockdown[/caption]

OTHERWORLDLY

Redux

Many are the usage of peculiar strategies to offer protection to themselves[/caption]



