When the Queen used to be photographed in the course of the window of her Rolls Royce on Thursday afternoon, a Dorgi (a pass between a Corgi and Dachshund) seated simply as regally beside her, she had her no-nonsense sport face on.

A couple of hours later, safely ensconced in Windsor Castle together with her husband Prince Philip, 98, by way of her facet (he choppered down from his retirement cottage at the Sandringham property, arriving simply in time for lunch) Elizabeth II, 93, summoned all her authority to factor her first remark at the novel coronavirus.