World 

The Queen Says Royal Family Will ‘Play Its Part’ Fighting Coronavirus and Harry and William Speak Out Too

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

If you like The Daily Beast’s royal protection, then we are hoping you’ll revel in The Royalist, a members-only collection for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist for your inbox each Sunday.

When the Queen used to be photographed in the course of the window of her Rolls Royce on Thursday afternoon, a Dorgi (a pass between a Corgi and Dachshund) seated simply as regally beside her, she had her no-nonsense sport face on.

A couple of hours later, safely ensconced in Windsor Castle together with her husband Prince Philip, 98, by way of her facet (he choppered down from his retirement cottage at the Sandringham property, arriving simply in time for lunch) Elizabeth II, 93, summoned all her authority to factor her first remark at the novel coronavirus.

You May Also Like

America is the Enemy and Needs to ‘Butt Out’

admin 0

Pastor Says God Will Protect U.S. From Coronavirus Because Trump Administration Sided With ‘Life in the Womb’

admin 0
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Latest news as a FOURTH patient in the UK tests positive for virus

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Latest news as a FOURTH patient in the UK tests positive for virus

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *