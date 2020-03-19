Susan Collins’ Obama-Era Vote Against Pandemic Funding Comes Back to Haunt Her

For Maine Senator Susan Collins, a lifelong Republican who believes in restricted executive, investment for pandemic flu arrangements didn’t belong within the Obama management’s financial stimulus plan. She lobbied arduous to kill the cash, and as considered one of simplest 3 senate Republicans supporting the package deal, she had numerous leverage with an management determined to display bipartisan give a boost to in an international financial disaster.

President Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 in February. Two months later, in April, as a brand new influenza outbreak, H1N1, referred to as swine flu, were given underway, Democrat David Obey, who chaired the House Appropriations committee on the time, took Collins to activity:

“Whether or not this influenza strain turns out to have pandemic potential, sooner or later some strain will. We are not prepared today. Let’s hope we don’t need to be.”