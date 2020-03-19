Spain coronavirus death toll jumps 30 per cent – rising by 209 to 767 – in a day as Brits scramble to get home





SPAIN’S death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has jumped 30 % in a unmarried day, rising from 558 to 767.

The nation’s general choice of showed instances additionally rose by greater than 3,000, and now stands at 17,147.

The epidemic has left loads of Brits scrambling to get home after the Spanish govt introduced it might be ultimate all accommodations from the approaching Tuesday.

