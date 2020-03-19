Shocking coronavirus video shows gravely ill pensioners lining the corridors of overwhelmed Italian hospital





SHOCKING pictures shows Covid-19 sufferers lining the corridors of a stuffed Italian hospital right through the devastating viral outbreak in the nation.

The video shows dozens of gravely ill sufferers on ventilators in crammed-full rooms and lining the corridors — as the hospital battles to make room for added sufferers.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

Newsflash

Shocking scenes display sufferers with coronavirus lining the corridors of a stuffed Italian hospital right through the devastating viral outbreak in the nation[/caption]

Newsflash

The pictures used to be filmed via a nurse in the in depth care unit of the San Marco Zingonia Hospital in the town of Bergamo in the northern Italian area of Lombardy.

Italian journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli defined how the hospital is dealing with so much of pressing coronavirus instances and maximum sufferers have “serious breathing problems”.

According to reviews, proud voters in the town paid tribute to medics via hanging a big poster at the hospital front that learn “you are our heroes”.

Bergamo is claimed to be one of the worst hit towns in Italy and the native government are these days construction a brief hospital to help with the quantity of virus instances, in step with native media.

Newsflash

Newsflash

Pina Onotri, normal secretary of the Union of Italian Doctors, has reportedly despatched a letter to the Italian executive soliciting for all medics to be examined for the virus so they don’t get inflamed via sufferers who aren’t exhibiting signs.

Reports stated that two Italian medical doctors not too long ago died of the fatal illness whilst masses of medics had been identified with the virus.

Onotri additionally complained about the scarcity of coverage equipment — particularly face mask.

In Italy, 35,713 instances of Covid-19 had been showed and a pair of,978 other people have died, whilst 4,025 made complete recoveries.

Reuters

Reuters

In ongoing efforts to check out and curb the ever-worsening epidemic, the nation stays below strict lockdown past earlier time limits because of expire later this month and in early April.

In feedback to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stated measures taken to near colleges, universities and to impose critical restrictions on motion would must be extended.

Under present measures, Italy’s 60 million persons are handiest allowed to trip for paintings, scientific causes or emergencies below an order that runs till April 3.

Meanwhile, most department stores — except for the ones promoting meals and pharmacies — are meant to stay closed till March 25.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS 'WE HAVE FAMILY'

Overworked virus doctors take to social media to beg other people to ‘keep at house' ROYAL SICK

Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, assessments sure for virus after enforcing lockdown

CORONASAURUS

Man seeking to beat virus lockdown in a T-rex gown ordered house via police officers BRIGHT SIDE

These coronavirus jokers display we've no longer misplaced our sense of humour in the disaster IN COLD BLOOD

'Granny Ripper', 81, reenacts axing janitor to loss of life 'in revenge for rape' KILLER SPREAD

Spain loss of life toll jumps 30% in an afternoon to 767 as Brits scramble to get house





Troops at the moment are getting rid of our bodies from a coronavirus-hit town which is able to now not deal with the numbers loss of life.

Army cars had been introduced in to move dozens of coffins from Bergamo to towns and cities throughout the north of Italy.

Elsewhere, chilling footage display coronavirus sufferers being handled in an in depth care unit in Italy via medics dressed in hazmat fits.

Rex Features

Italian troops out of doors the central cemetery in virus-stricken Bergamo[/caption]

@basedpoland

Military cars at the moment are ferrying corpses to towns throughout northern Italy[/caption]

Reuters

Coronavirus sufferers in an in depth care unit in northern Italy[/caption]

Reuters

The sufferers in Lombardy, northern Italy, are being handled via medical doctors dressed in hazmat fits[/caption]





Source link