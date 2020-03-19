Ron DeSantis, Why the #@*! Are Florida’s Beaches Still Open?

Beaches in Florida and Texas are packed filled with spring damage revelers, and I’m now not having it. We shouldn’t be shocked through younger hedonism, however the place are the adults?

Maybe you noticed that viral CBS News video of the Florida spring breakers? You know, the one who starts with a man mentioning, “If I get Corona, I get Corona.”

Then, the closing child explains his irresponsible movements through mentioning that he’s simply “living in the moment.” It’s a telling line. People who care about the long run don’t are living this manner. People who imagine they’ve a goal and a that means don’t are living this manner. If you idea that blameless Covington child with the MAGA hat used to be filled with arrogant privilege, those are the children who in point of fact deserve our scorn (they must learn this, now).). Nobody must for my part goal them, but when this had been a horror film, those children could be the first to get it.