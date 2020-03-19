Rep. Ben McAdams, Second Member of Congress Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rep. Ben McAdams, a freshman Democrat from Utah, has examined sure for the coronavirus, his place of work introduced on Wednesday night time. McAdams is the second one member of Congress to have introduced a favorable take a look at after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart become the primary to expose his analysis on Wednesday night time.