World 

Rep. Ben McAdams, Second Member of Congress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Ben McAdams, a freshman Democrat from Utah, has examined sure for the coronavirus, his place of work introduced on Wednesday night time. McAdams is the second one member of Congress to have introduced a favorable take a look at after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart become the primary to expose his analysis on Wednesday night time.

