Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, But Make It The Coronavirus, Says Twitter

Since the coronavirus started to unfold, enthusiasts were begging the king of all parodies, Weird Al Yankovic, to pen an ode to COVID-19 set to the music of the 1980s vintage, “My Sharona”. Like it or now not, Al has tastefully made up our minds not to give the folk what they would like (plus he already parodied Sharona, y’all), and now the newbie Als of the arena are popping out of the woodwork.

You want glance no additional than the Twitter account of Dana Jay Bein. In a chain of tweets Bein shared beginning the day before today afternoon, the Queen vintage “Bohemian Rhapsody” used to be reimagined as, you guessed it, “Coronavirus Rhapsody.”

“I’ve lost my mind,” stated Bein. “I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody: is this a sore throat, is this just allergies? Caught in a lockdown no escape from reality…”

The web approved-to put it mildly! More than 399,000 other people have already preferred the tweet, and a few enthusiasts are taking it a step additional, environment Bein’s phrases to tune for our edification:

“Here’s what I got,” Twitter consumer Aaron Bailey spoke back ahead of sharing his self-professed “first draft” of the epic new duvet.

As is the way in which with other people clustering across the hearth of a cultural phenomenon, different Twitter customers had been fast to chime in at the thread, sharing their very own coronavirus impressed parodies. Claire Behind The Hair Blue Tick used to be desperate to percentage her made over, social-distancing birthday party of the hit tune through The Police, “Don’t Stand So Close To Me.”

Keep your eyes on Twitter as other people all over the world proceed to slowly lose their minds on this time of isolation. Who is aware of what nice artwork it is going to encourage? I imply whats up, have a look at the way it labored out for Emily Dickinson!