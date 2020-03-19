Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, tests positive for coronavirus two days after announcing total lockdown in principality





PRINCE Albert of Monaco has examined positive for coronavirus, royal officers in the sovereign state published as of late.

However they insist his well being “does not inspire any concern” including he’s proceeding to paintings from his personal flats.

He is being monitored via his private physician and via experts on the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, named after his overdue mom Grace Kelly.

Just two days in the past he addressed the folks of the principality at the French Riviera to talk about the killer virus.

During his speech, he introduced new restrictive measures, very similar to the ones taken via Italy, Spain, and France in the previous few weeks.

Only journeys to paintings – if operating from house isn’t imaginable – and journeys to the grocery retail outlets or to the docs shall be allowed beginning at nighttime as of late.

The 62-year-old additionally requested any crew actions – whether or not indoor or outside – to be postponed in order to restrict all contacts to at least one’s circle of relatives handiest.

Prince Albert mentioned those measures have been vital and very important in order to stand this pandemic.

Earlier as of late it was once additionally showed that EU’s leader Brexit negotiator Michel Barnie has examined additionally examined positive for coronavirus.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could also be in self-isolation after his spouse examined positive .

