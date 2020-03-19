Next boss: ‘People do not buy a new outfit to stay at house’

Image copyright

The boss of Next has warned that the store faces a “very significant drop in sales” as a results of the impact of coronavirus at the trade.

Lord Wolfson mentioned on-line gross sales had been “likely to fare better” than the malls, however would additionally endure “significant losses”.

“People do not buy a new outfit to stay at home,” he added.

When coronavirus first gave the impression in China, Lord Wolfson mentioned Next assumed the risk used to be to its provide chain.

However, he mentioned: “It is now very clear that the risk to demand is by far the greatest challenge we face and we need to prepare for a significant downturn in sales for the duration of the pandemic”.