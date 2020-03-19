News 

Next boss: ‘People do not buy a new outfit to stay at house’

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Image copyright

The boss of Next has warned that the store faces a “very significant drop in sales” as a results of the impact of coronavirus at the trade.

Lord Wolfson mentioned on-line gross sales had been “likely to fare better” than the malls, however would additionally endure “significant losses”.

“People do not buy a new outfit to stay at home,” he added.

When coronavirus first gave the impression in China, Lord Wolfson mentioned Next assumed the risk used to be to its provide chain.

However, he mentioned: “It is now very clear that the risk to demand is by far the greatest challenge we face and we need to prepare for a significant downturn in sales for the duration of the pandemic”.

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

US business levels fall sharply amid coronavirus

Allen Becker 0

Childcare prices: Parents of children under two pay 5% more

Allen Becker 0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Mitch McConnell he may not run for Senate

Dallas Fiore 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *