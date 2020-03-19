Netflix is reducing streaming bit rates in Europe to relieve networks strained by coronavirus pandemic





Netflix Inc. agreed to scale back its streaming visitors in Europe by about 25% for the following month, an try to relieve networks strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

The transfer follows discussions between European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton and Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings.

“Netflix has decided to begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe,” the Silicon Valley-based corporate stated in a observation Thursday. “We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25% while also ensuring a good quality service for our members.”

The virus outbreak has shuttered faculties, companies and eating places in a lot of the area, sending hundreds of thousands of other folks house — the place they’re the usage of services and products like Netflix. The period of time other folks spent streaming spiked by greater than 20% international closing weekend, together with greater than 40% in Austria and Spain.

The surge has regulators to force corporations to reduce the burden.

“I welcome the very prompt action that Netflix has taken to preserve the smooth functioning of the internet during the Covid-19 crisis while maintaining a good experience for users,” Breton stated. “Mr. Hastings has demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility and solidarity. We’ll keep closely in touch to follow the evolution of the situation together.”

