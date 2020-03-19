Most Americans Would Receive $1,200 Under GOP Plan for Coronavirus. Here’s How Much You Could Get

Under an financial stimulus package deal launched via Senate Republicans on Thursday, positive Americans would obtain particular person exams from the government to counteract the stress that the coronavirus pandemic has put on tens of millions of American staff.

An particular person who made as much as $99,000 and {couples} who made as much as $198,000 on their 2018 tax returns can be eligible to obtain tax rebate exams. Families with kid would obtain extra.

The 247-page proposal used to be drafted via Senate Republicans in session with the White House. Now, each teams will want to paintings with Senate and House Democrats to strike a deal that may muster sufficient give a boost to to move Congress and land at the president’s table.

Here’s who qualifies and what sort of you might obtain:

Individuals

Less than $75,000: $1,200 test.

More than $75,000: “the rebate amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 a taxpayer’s income exceeds the phase-out threshold” as much as $99,000, the plan states.

Married {couples} who filed a joint go back

Less than $150,000: $2,400 test.

More than $150,000: “the rebate amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 a taxpayer’s income exceeds the phase-out threshold” as much as $198,000, the proposal says.

Families

For each and every kid, the quantity won shall be larger via $500.

This is a breaking information tale and shall be up to date with more information.

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, arrives for the Republican coverage luncheon on the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 19.

Photo via MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty