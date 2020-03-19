Jojo Shares New Quarantine Version of ‘Leave (Get Out)’ Fittingly Titled ‘Chill (Stay In)’

R&B-pop megastar Jojo has launched a brand new YouTube video that includes her acting an a cappella model of her 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out)”—aside from the lyrics had been modified to inspire other folks to stick indoors, to experience out the coronavirus disaster.

The new model of the music is fittingly titled “Chill (Stay In),” and its transformed lyrics advertise self-isolation. Fans of the unique song know that its lyrics handle a breakup—this time round, Jojo’s making a song about how other folks wish to keep away, even though they are relationship. “I’ve been chilling at home the past few days/So you gotta Facetime to talk to me,” she sings within the video whilst banging on a desk. “To tell me how we’re gonna get through this together.”

“I’ve been trying to come up with ways to entertain myself and hopefully make people smile,” Jojo advised Newsweek in an e mail. “Started riffing on this while bored at home—just typing new lyrics out and singing along—and before I knew it, I had the song rewritten. Makes me happy that people are getting a kick out of it, and hopefully paying attention to the message too. Good to know there’s plenty of new music to check out during this wild and uncertain time. Stream [Jojo’s new single] ‘Man’ for immune support.”

Instead of specializing in the risk to inform off an ex in a breakup, the brand new rendition’s refrain takes that opportunity to surprise why a love pastime is not taking the pleas to self-quarantine critically.

“Wonder why you’re still goin’ outside/I never thought corona could be such a nasty b***h/but now that she’s here, boy, all I want/is for you to use common sense,” Jojo sings, simply sooner than she will get to the reimagined refrain. “Stay in, right now/Do it for humanity/I’m deadass about that/But we will survive,” she belts. “So you’re gonna learn how to cook now/and practice good hygiene/I know you’re bored and want to f**k around but not on me.”

The music’s 2nd verse calls out the singer’s weigh down for going out and partying, after they will have to be self-quarantining and taking note of CDC tips. “I’d love a quarantine bae, but I don’t know where your ass has been,” she sings.

During the music’s bridge, Jojo sings about her want for intimacy, however conserving to herself is extra essential. “You know I’m horny, but let’s heed the warnings/You’ve been out doing god knows what: breathing and touching everyone,” she sings. “I refuse to die/Ima keep my ass inside.”

Fans praised Jojo for taking the initiative to rewrite her vintage music with emblem new lyrics, some pointing out that they would set it as their ringtones, and different praising the singer’s talent in creating a PSA sound so just right.

While the quarantine anthem is certain to stay Jojo enthusiasts happy for a minute, the singer does have a brand new album, dubbed just right to grasp, due out May 1.

