Inside house of horrors where owners keeps 300 GALLONS of urine in bottles after water was cut off more a year ago

A FAMILY-of-three were taken for psychological exam after police discovered masses of plastic bottles with urine saved in their condominium.
Parents and their grownup son, named as Zhenya, have been relieving themselves into bottles for a year after having utilities cut off for unpaid expenses in town of Aktau, southwestern Kazakhstan.
They have been reported to the police via their neighbours who had drained of an “unbearable stench” coming from their house.
According to neighbours, they grew to become their house into a garbage unload and lived amongst hordes of cockroaches.
Svetlana Nenastyeva instructed native media: “We suppose Zhenya’s folks harm his existence and feature a dangerous affect on him.
“About two years ago he give up his activity, switched to a reclusive existence then stopped washing.
“This family is a big problem for us — we are tired of putting up with the constant stench coming from their home.”
This circle of relatives is a giant drawback for us — we're drained of placing up with the consistent stench coming from their house.

Svetlana Nenastyeva
Svetlana Nenastyeva
Police had to make use of a crowbar to damage in after the owners refused to cooperate and open the entrance door.
Upon coming into the premises, surprised officials noticed “hundreds” of plastic bottles stuffed with urine and saved at the flooring, stories stated.
According to a native media record, the unhygienic trio accrued about 300 gallons of urine.
Pictures, taken via native media, display a mountain of rotting garments in the center of a room and urine saved in the filthy kitchen.
The population of the “house of horror” defined to legislation enforcement they began to urinate into bottles a year ago after having utilities grew to become off for failure to pay.
After their eviction, neighbours have taken issues into their very own palms to need to organise and blank the stinking condominium.
All participants of the circle of relatives have been taken for exam to a native psychological facility.