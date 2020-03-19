Incredible moment tiny boat is dwarfed by chillingly huge iceberg off coast of Greenland
IT’S the sail of the century for a tiny boat which is dwarfed by a chillingly huge iceberg.
The vessel was once photographed between two partitions of ice which had sheared off a glacier.
Gerald Macau captured the scene in Disko Bay, at the west coast of Greenland.He stated, “We used two boats to get the picture.
“One to search out a captivating perspective, and the opposite to provide a way of scale.
“What you in reality see right here is huge icebergs that have damaged off a glacier.
“The ones that don’t utterly soften trip against Canada.
“They are incredible structures.”
Disko Bay is a bay at the western coast of Greenland.
The bay constitutes a large southeastern inlet of Baffin Bay.
