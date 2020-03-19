Incredible moment tiny boat is dwarfed by chillingly huge iceberg off coast of Greenland
Incredible moment tiny boat is dwarfed by chillingly huge iceberg off coast of Greenland

IT’S the sail of the century for a tiny boat which is dwarfed by a chillingly huge iceberg.

The vessel was once photographed between two partitions of ice which had sheared off a glacier.

Gerald Macau captured the scene in Disko Bay, at the west coast of Greenland.He stated, “We used two boats to get the picture.

“One to search out a captivating perspective, and the opposite to provide a way of scale.

“What you in reality see right here is huge icebergs that have damaged off a glacier.

“The ones that don’t utterly soften trip against Canada.

 

“They are incredible structures.”

Disko Bay is a bay at the western coast of Greenland.

The bay constitutes a large southeastern inlet of Baffin Bay.

