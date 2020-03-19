ICE Called on to Release Detainees After Father Kills Himself at Family Detention Center

Immigration advocates have renewed requires the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) company to unlock detained immigrants amid the coronavirus outbreak after a father stored at a circle of relatives detention middle in Texas killed himself on Wednesday.

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) stated its crew have been left “in shock [and] deeply disturbed” after studying that the daddy, who the group have been representing, had died by way of suicide at the Karnes County Residential Center.

Turning Asylum Seekers Away ‘Will Endanger More Lives’: Rights Groups

“The father was our client [and] we were fighting for his and his family’s freedom,” RAICES stated in a Twitter thread printed on Wednesday.

Laying blame for the incident on the Trump management’s shoulders, RAICES stated: “We stand in solidarity with the family that has to bear this tragedy due to the injustice of Trump’s draconian anti-immigrant policies.”

“We’re both devastated by this news but also very angry,” the group stated, with the suicide marking the 9th loss of life in ICE custody within the 2020 fiscal yr.

In the times main up to the daddy’s loss of life, RAICES and different immigration advocacy teams had again and again referred to as on ICE to unlock households detained at the Karnes County Residential Center, in addition to immigrants being held at different amenities around the U.S., amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“ICE is currently imprisoning roughly 700 people at Karnes, including pregnant women, children, and babies,” RAICES stated.

Numerous detainees, the group endured, “have told us how frightened they are to be locked in detention as the coronavirus spreads throughout the country.”

One detainee, RAICES stated, instructed employees: “My wife has ovarian cysts. She is in lots of pain [and] has gone to the doc here many times but has been told treatment is not available. If this is how this center handles routine medical care, I fear for our lives if the virus reaches us [and] we are stuck here.”

While ICE has introduced new measures aimed at curtailing internal enforcement within the U.S. and detention in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, RAICES has demanded that the company take additional motion and “release all immigrant detainees immediately.”

Instead of being compelled to keep in detention amenities whilst their immigration instances are processed, immigration advocates have beneficial that the majority detainees be allowed to stick with members of the family or at different lodging around the nation.

Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union introduced a lawsuit towards ICE tough that detainees with susceptible immune techniques be launched from a facility in Washington, the place the coronavirus outbreak has hit specifically exhausting.

An immigrant detainee seems from his ‘segregation mobile’ at the Adelanto Detention Facility on November 15, 2013 in Adelanto, California.

John Moore/Getty

The lawsuit, which was once filed on Monday in partnership with the ACLU of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Right Project (NWIRP), stated detainees at the Tacoma Northwest Detention Center may well be particularly put at possibility, with the vast majority of coronavirus-related deaths within the U.S. going on within the state.

RAICES has stated that protecting immigrants in “dirty and cramped” detention facilities “in the face of a pandemic is unsafe and inhumane.”

“We anticipate that this won’t be the last death at Karnes unless ICE immediately releases all those detained at this detention center and in custody around the country,” the group stated.

Newsweek has contacted ICE for remark.