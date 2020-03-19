How Garmin keeps pace with giant rivals such as Apple and Google





Companies and folks do come thru crises. Garmin, which most of the people know as a maker of client health units, survived no longer one however two difficult occasions within the past due oughts. Its tale, ably instructed via Fortune’s Danielle Abril within the present factor of the mag, is a excellent reminder of ways and why nice corporations make it thru to the opposite aspect.

Garmin used to be an not likely client luck to start out with. Its founders have been Allied Signal engineers who had labored on military-grade packages of GPS, the government-controlled satellite tv for pc navigation machine. When GPS opened for civilian use, Garmin founders Gary Burrell and Min Kao—Garmin is a mashup in their first names—made a tool for boaters, pilots, and different fans that turned into a family identify.

Then got here the double whammy of Google Maps at the iPhone adopted via the monetary disaster of 2008-2009. The corporate’s gross sales and inventory worth were given slammed, nevertheless it saved being profitable. And being the great Midwesterners that they’re—Garmin is headquartered in a suburb of Kansas City—they stayed occupied with merchandise associated with GPS. As Garmin CEO Cliff Pemble associated with Abril in a unprecedented interview, a host of operating fanatic staff already had begun noodling on jamming GPS into an eye. As Garmin’s automobile product declined into irrelevance, its health units soared.

What I like concerning the Garmin tale is how the corporate stayed centered, and how neatly it has fared regardless of competing with the giants of Silicon Valley.

There’s your tale of hope for what really feel like hopeless occasions.

