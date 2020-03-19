How Abortion Politics Finally Swallowed Dan Lipinski

With his slender loss in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries, eight-term Chicago-area congressman Dan Lipinski, probably the most final pro-life Democrats on Capitol Hill, turned into the newest casualty of the partisan divide on abortion within the United States. His victorious challenger, Marie Newman, a trade marketing consultant and nonprofit founder who hasn’t ever held place of work, had make stronger from various revolutionary teams, together with pro-choice organizations like Planned Parenthood, EMILY’s List, and NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Lipinski’s place as a pro-life Democrat used to be as soon as reasonably not unusual in Congress, but it surely has made him an outlier on these days’s Capitol Hill. A Catholic (like his similarly pro-life father, William, who held the seat sooner than him from 1982 to 2004), Lipinski incessantly invoked his religion as a explanation why for his pro-life positions. Yet Newman may be Catholic, a element she has emphasised all the way through her marketing campaign at the same time as she has been ceaselessly dedicated to pro-choice insurance policies.

Incumbents unfastened from scandal seldom lose primaries. Lipinski’s loss, following his slender win towards Newman in 2018, recommend his drawback used to be being out of contact with Democrats in his district, which stretches from Chicago’s southwest aspect to southern and western suburban spaces. He voted towards the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and refused to endorse his fellow Chicagoan, Barack Obama, for re-election in 2012. The district has additionally modified for the reason that elder Lipinski used to be elected, stretching ever deeper into the suburbs and witnessing the sluggish decline of the vestiges of the as soon as mighty Cook County gadget to which the Lipinskis belonged.