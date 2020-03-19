House Oversight Committee Warns U.S. Coronavirus Testing Still ‘Remains Far Behind’ Other Countries

The House Oversight and Reform Committee despatched a letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar and to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield reiterating a prior request for paperwork in regards to the White House’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter, which used to be dated Thursday, the House committee individuals warned that the U.S. coronavirus checking out nonetheless “remains far behind” different nations. They famous that medical doctors and clinical execs have been nonetheless suffering to get admission to assessments for sufferers which may be inflamed with the virus. The letter used to be first reported by means of Politico.

“We are gravely concerned that, due to multiple missteps, people across the country have been unable to get tested as healthcare providers are being forced to ration the extremely limited number of tests available, significantly degrading our country’s ability to conduct accurate modeling of the spread of the virus and endangering the health and safety of the American people,” the representatives wrote.

“While other countries are accelerating their testing programs, ours remains far behind as the virus spreads throughout our nation largely undetected and doctors and nurses are forced to turn away people seeking tests even though they may be contagious,” the House individuals identified.

President Donald Trump arrives for a March nine press convention as Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield and Surgeon General Jerome Adams glance on.

Drew Angerer/Getty

A spokesperson for the HHS instructed Newsweek that “the department takes all congressional inquiries very seriously and will respond in a timely fashion.” Newsweek has additionally reached out to the CDC for remark.

The letter’s primary objective used to be to reiterate a prior request from a number of weeks in the past for paperwork about President Donald Trump’s management’s reaction to the continued pandemic. “Given that the Administration’s Response Plan does not contain plans for addressing the testing shortage, the Committee is narrowing its previous request to a limited set of information relating to that topic—which is the most urgent and, presumably, should be the most easily accessible,” the letter famous.

During a Thursday press convention, Trump tried to move the blame for the checking out scarcity directly to state governors. “Governors are supposed to be doing a lot of this work,” the president mentioned.

“The federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items and then shipping. We’re not a shipping clerk,” he insisted. “As with testing, the governors are supposed to be doing it.”

But the government first of all blocked states from transferring ahead with their very own checking out, requiring them to make use of checking out kits created by means of the CDC and authorized by means of the Food and Drug Administration. Those early assessments, which the federal government insisted upon the use of and now not others extra extensively to be had throughout the World Health Organization, additionally had issues and had to be despatched to the CDC lab in Atlanta for processing. This ended in further delays in figuring out whether or not sufferers had coronavirus.

Only since remaining Friday, when Trump declared a countrywide emergency, did the government additionally permit states to start out searching for out checking out choices. The executive additionally authorized a business check that it promised would accelerate the method and may well be analyzed in labs around the nation. Despite those contemporary changes, the U.S. has lagged some distance at the back of different nations in rolling out checking out temporarily and successfully.

South Korea, which detected its first case of coronavirus at the identical day because the U.S., January 20, has examined greater than 290,000 other people since then, Reuters reported. Comparatively, the U.S. has handiest examined handiest about 60,000. About 8,500 infections had been detected in South Korea, whilst greater than 11,000 have now been discovered within the U.S.

While the U.S. nonetheless stays in the dead of night about how popular the virus has grow to be around the nation, South Korea has controlled to flatten its curve by means of temporarily setting apart inflamed sufferers. Comparatively, South Korea detected 152 new instances on Thursday, whilst the U.S. had detected greater than 2,000.