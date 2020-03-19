Hannity, With a Straight Face, Claims He Has ‘Always Taken the Coronavirus Seriously’

After spending weeks downplaying and minimizing the danger of the new coronavirus that has now ended in a international pandemic, Fox News host Sean Hannity declared on Wednesday night time that he has “always taken the coronavirus seriously” and not referred to it as a “hoax.”

Hannity, who lately modified his music on the viral outbreak as soon as President Donald Trump started showing a sense of urgency about the disaster, complained about the quantity of grievance the media has thrown at him and Fox News over their previous COVID-19 protection. Taking purpose at his critics, the pro-Trump host insisted they had been “politicizing” the pandemic with their “hysteria” and “neverending” lies about the president.

After taking part in a montage of cable information competitors blasting Fox News and Trump, with one commentator mentioning that Fox has “been getting people killed for years,” Hannity satirically retorted: “We’ve been getting people killed for years, I had no idea I was doing that.”

“You know what, if it wasn’t so serious, it was pretty sick and you could probably laugh at it but nothing to laugh at here,” he persevered. “By the way, this program has always taken the coronavirus seriously and we have never called the virus a hoax.”

Hannity went on to mention that “we call what they’re doing—trying to bludgeon the president—out,” it sounds as if addressing feedback he made 9 days prior on his display. While internet hosting Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on March 9, who had at the moment self-quarantined after coming involved with an inflamed particular person, Hannity groused about fears of the virus being overblown.

“We gotta be very real with the American people, I don’t like how we’re scaring people unnecessarily,” he stated. “And that is that unless you have an immune system that is compromised, and you are older, and you have other underlying health issues you’re not going to die 99% from this virus, correct?”

“I mean they’re scaring the living hell out of people,” Hannity added. “And I see them again as like oh, okay, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.”

Last week, amid mass cancellations and tanking inventory markets however ahead of the president shifted his tone on COVID-19, Hannity cited a far-right QAnon conspiracist to indicate that most likely the “deep state” was once the usage of the virus to harm the financial system and push “mandated medicines.” The Fox host additionally spent weeks evaluating coronavirus to the seasonal flu. That is till most sensible infectious illness skilled Dr. Anthony Fauci schooled him on the risks of COVID-19 and stated Hannity needed to “make sure” his target audience knew the mortality price for coronavirus was once a minimum of 10 occasions more than the flu.