



A KILLER OAP referred to as “Granny Ripper” claimed she axed to dying and dismembered a janitor in revenge after he raped her.

Sofia Zhukova, 81, from Russia was once additionally accused of killing a schoolgirl and an aged good friend – with creeped out neighbours alleging she cooked up her sufferers into meaty treats and then passed them out.

112 News

The granny wields an awl all the way through a homicide reconstruction

DVhab

The retiree – who as soon as labored as a pig slaughterer – has confessed in court docket to killing her tenant, janitor Vasily Shlyakhtich, 52.

A chilling homicide reconstruction displays the killer granny performing out the awl homicide.

She claims he and his good friend raped her in her flat.

“He and his friend raped me and (later) I chopped him with an axe,” she stated.

“He got here to me along with his good friend to drink tea…

“He lied to me, instead of tea they raped me.”

Zhukova could also be accused of kidnapping and butchering schoolgirl Anastasia Alexeenko, seven, and an aged girl – which she now denies after chickening out her previous confessions.

Locals say she butchered the teen for taking part in “too noisily”.

She insists “did not touch” the seven-year-old or the aged girl, in line with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

But her trial in Khabarovsk heard that during preliminary testimonies, Zhukova admitted killing them.

And tiny lines of the lady’s blood have been present in her flat – even supposing the kid vanished 14 years in the past, stated state investigators.

The DNA matched the lady’s mom Natalia Alexeenko.

She is claimed to were butchered after she cheekily threw ice cream on the pensioner when she instructed her to be quiet.

The schoolgirl’s severed head was once present in 2005 with a critically battered face.

At the time “fresh meat” was once noticed strewn close to Zhukova’s rental block, which was once then eaten via stray canine, a court docket heard.

It was once most effective 14 years later that forensic proof was once present in her flat linking her to the lady’s homicide, allege prosecutors.

The janitor’s interior organs have been present in her refrigerator, whilst severed frame portions have been present in skips close to her house.

The aged girl – Zhukova’s good friend, Nina Babenko, 83 – disappeared in 2013 after shifting in as a lodger with the killer gran.

The sufferer had just lately bought her rental and took the cash together with her when she went to are living with the killer.

Nina’s passport was once found out in Zhukova’s flat, however she was once by no means noticed once more and her frame was once by no means discovered.

Police are checking 4 additional unsolved suspected murders within the space, say stories.

She was once additionally dubbed the “Russian Sweeney Todd” after being accused of handing out grim snacks comprised of the flesh of her sufferers.

One native recognized most effective via her first title Tatyana stated: “We all the time discovered it unusual that in spite of being surly and unfriendly, she would continuously to find the time to cook dinner issues for the native youngsters.

“They have been all the time meat dishes. Sometimes she gave them to the adults, she purchased me and my husband plates with jellied meat.”

She added: “I remember it well because my husband said let’s not eat it, you never know what it was made from, and now it looks like he was right.”

Tatyana stated police instructed her the “serial killer” used the flesh of her sufferers to make the treats, however police officers have no longer showed this.

The claims have drawn comparisons to Sweeney Todd, a British Victorian story a few killer barber who sells other people pies made with human flesh.

BAZA

The ‘Granny Ripper’ is rumored to be a serial killer[/caption]

East2west News

Neighbours noticed meat strung up round her flat after one of the sufferers disappeared[/caption]

112 News

Sofia Zhukova, 81, is noticed wielding an awl in a chilling new Russian regulation enforcement video appearing the homicide reconstruction[/caption]









