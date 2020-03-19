GOP Senator Defends ‘Chinese Virus’ Name, Says It’s Not Racist Because China Is Where ‘These Viruses Emanate From’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) pushed aside ideas that blaming China for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is racist, insisting the rustic is at fault as a result of this can be a “culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs.”

Cornyn made the remarks to newshounds Wednesday after being requested about contemporary complaint levied at Republicans together with President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 “the Chinese virus” and emphasizing the pathogen’s overseas origins.

“Well, I think China is to blame because the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people,” Cornyn mentioned. “And that’s why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu, and now the coronavirus.”

“So, I think they have a fundamental problem, and I don’t object to geographically identifying where it’s coming from,” he added.

Although deceptive memes that experience circulated on-line recommend another way, scientists have now not concluded that the virus used to be first reduced in size by means of people because of consuming one of the most animals Cornyn mentions.

Cornyn used to be then requested about whether or not Republicans framing the virus as “Chinese” may well be racist and alienating in opposition to Asian Americans.

“I disagree,” insisted Cornyn. “We’re not talking about Asians. We’re talking about China, where these viruses emanated from and which created this pandemic.”

Trump additionally defended the characterization Wednesday when requested at a press convention whether or not assigning an ethnicity to the virus may well be inspiring racist assaults.

“It’s not racist at all. No, not all,” mentioned Trump. “It comes from China. That’s why, I want to be accurate… I have great love for all of the people from our country.”

Zach Gibson/Getty

The president additionally claimed that Asian Americans would endorse his number of phrases, whilst pushing aside a reporter’s query about an unnamed White House legit purportedly dubbing the virus “Kung Flu.”

“I believe they most certainly would trust it [calling the COVID-19 “the Chinese virus”] 100 %,” Trump mentioned. “It comes from China, there’s nothing not to agree with.”

Trump and Republicans adopting the ethnic moniker for the virus has been dubbed xenophobic and damaging in opposition to Asians by means of a lot of advocates and professionals from teams together with the World Health Organization.

“Viruses know no borders and they don’t care about your ethnicity, the color of your skin or how much money you have in the bank,” mentioned WHO emergencies specialist Dr. Mike Ryan at a Wednesday press convention. “It’s really important we be careful in the language we use, lest it lead to the profiling of individuals associated with the virus.”

Cornyn up to now drew complaint after sharing an image of a Corona beer to Twitter together with a message telling other people to not “panic’ simply because the virus used to be starting to spiral out of keep watch over within the United States.

“Be sensible; do not panic. We gets us thru this #coronavirus,” tweeted Cornyn Saturday.

Newsweek reached out to Cornyn for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.