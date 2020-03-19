Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid after disruptive candidacy





Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is postponing her presidential marketing campaign, finishing a long-shot effort that noticed her feuding with Hillary Clinton and elevating fears amongst Democrats that she would mount a third-party 2020 bid.

She’s providing her complete fortify to former Vice President Joe Biden. She made the announcement by means of electronic mail on Thursday.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—What the arena’s greatest economies are doing to combat coronavirus and recession

—Will donors of colour put money into white presidential applicants?

—Big trade rallies in the back of Joe Biden

—How swing state economies have carried out because the 2016 election

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast analyzing the evolving function of CEO

—WATCH: What occurs to leftover marketing campaign price range as soon as a candidate drops out?

Get up to the mark in your morning trip with Fortune’s CEO Daily publication.





Source link