Florida Rep Is First Congressman to Test Positive for Coronavirus, Developed Symptoms Saturday

Florida Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart has examined certain for coronavirus in accordance to a Wednesday press liberate, making him the primary U.S. congressman to contract the sickness.

Diaz-Balart positioned himself beneath self-quarantine after creating coronavirus signs, electing no longer to go back to his house in Florida as a result of his spouse, Tia, has a pre-existing clinical situation that puts her at upper possibility for contracting the virus.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart mentioned in a Wednesday remark. “However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of the virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

Newsweek reached out to Diaz-Balart’s place of work for additional remark.

Diaz-Balart voted in choose of a coronavirus financial reduction bundle on Saturday which integrated paid in poor health go away, expanded unemployment advantages and loose virus checking out for folks with out insurance coverage.

Paula Bustamante/AFP/Getty

Florida has observed a upward push within the choice of coronavirus instances with fresh information indicating 314 showed coronavirus sufferers inside Florida’s borders. That quantity has grown since Tuesday, when Governor Ron DeSantis mentioned at a information convention there have been handiest 216 showed instances.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez positioned himself into isolation after checking out certain for the virus previous in March. Those who’ve are available in touch with Suarez, together with his spouse and youngsters, have examined unfavorable for the virus.

During his self-quarantine, Suarez has posted movies on social media describing how he feels on a day-to-day foundation.

“Today, I feel well rested and still have minor symptoms,” Suarez tweeted Thursday. “The longer I live with COVID-19, the more I understand just how crucial social distancing is. Just because you feel good doesn’t mean you can’t infect others. Let’s think about each other during this time. #InThisTogether”

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz positioned himself into self-quarantine after getting into touch with a person who were uncovered to coronavirus right through a political conference in February. Gaetz made the announcement hours after he traveled on Air Force One with President Donald Trump aboard, main to hypothesis that Trump could have reduced in size the virus. However, coronavirus checking out for Gaetz got here again unfavorable.

After delaying taking the coronavirus take a look at for days, Trump in any case consented on Friday. Results from the take a look at got here again unfavorable.

At a Monday press convention, Trump described the take a look at as “certainly something I don’t want to do every day. There was nothing pleasant about it.”

Other lawmakers self-quarantined themselves after conceivable publicity to the virus together with Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, Colorado Senator Cory Gardner and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Cruz ended his self-quarantine on Tuesday.

“I still have no symptoms and feel healthy,” Cruz mentioned in a Tuesday remark. “We need to work quickly and we need to be guided by the facts and the medical science, not politics. People’s lives, and their livelihoods, are on the line.”