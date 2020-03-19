Exalted One to be Revealed

With the wrestling international having to alternate their weekly displays on account of the rising coronavirus pandemic, All Elite Wrestling will be doing the similar with Dynamite.

After saying its upcoming displays will be relocated, Wednesday evening’s episode of Dynamite will be a distinct one. It’s no longer totally transparent how AEW will deal with the display—whether or not it is going to be in entrance of a small target market or no crowd in any respect—however enthusiasts will need to track in as there are some primary tendencies anticipated.

The first is the identification of the “Exalted One,” the chief of the Dark Order. There are quite a few suspicions and hypothesis as to who this mysterious determine is. With SCU feuding with The Dark Order, how will the semblance of the “Exalted One” alternate the tag crew and AEW as a complete?

AEW is getting ready for its Blood and Guts display and the cage fit between The Inner Circle and Elite. Tonight, each factions will face off with the winner getting the benefit within the fit subsequent week.

Fans will even get a couple of rematches from ultimate week. The Jurassic Express—Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus—will move up towards Butcher and the Blade. Last week, the heel crew—together with MJF—were given the most productive of the Jurassic Express however will this night be other?

Pentagon Jr and Fenix will tackle Trent and Chuck of the Best Friends this night. The two Death Triangle participants glance to proceed brutalizing the Best Friends.

With the AEW Women’s Division in flux, a deadly fourway fit between Riho, Kris Statlander, Shida and Penelope Ford will move down this night.

Bea Priestley challenged the AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose ultimate week, however on account of trip problems led to by way of the coronavirus the promotion will search for any other challenger for Rose.

Will the winner of this fit get a shot at Rose and her identify?

Here’s the whole thing that took place at the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite:

AEW/TNT

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

Cody Promo

Cody begins off the evening in an empty area and whilst addressing the present scenario around the globe he calls out the remainder of the Elite.He tells Matt Jackson to be the massive brother and his movements towards Adam “Hangman” Page is unacceptable. But he wishes him to raise Nick Jackson again.He tells Hangman to recover from his loss to Jericho and tells Kenny Omega to be the fellow he is aware of he’s, to be the “best bout machine.”Matt and Kenny Omega come into the hoop and speak about how they’re in a position to get at the similar web page.Hangman in the end comes out and Matt asks him if he’ll stand with them at Blood and Guts. Page merely raises his drink and says sure prior to strolling to the again.

MJF Interview

MJF is requested about what he is doing on the area. He says that he is right here to watch the contest and no longer kill himself. He’s sitting with Shawn Spears and they’re about to wager at the fit upcoming fit.

Best Friends vs Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

Orange Cassidy is on observationCassidy does do a bounce from the level on Pentagon and Fenix all the way through the fitPentagon pins Trent after a Package Piledriver Stomp mixtureAfter the fit, Best Friends and Cassidy are interviewed. Chuckie T is disenchanted that the referee did not see the low blow that led to the end and demanding situations Death Triangle to a Street Fight subsequent week.

Kris Statlander vs Riho vs Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian) vs Hikaru Shida

Penelope Ford is going after Riho prior to the bellKip Sabian will get concerned a couple of instances, however is repeatedly hit by way of the opposite ladiesShida pins Ford after a Falcon Arrow after which a Shining Wizard

Colt Cabana Interview

Cabana is performing some scouting. He places over Penelope Ford and says that if it wasn’t for Kip Sabian she’s do higher.Kip hears it and is going over to Colt and they have got a shoving fit. Colt slaps Kip who walks away with Penelope Ford.

Jon Moxley Video

Moxley is requested within the parking space about no longer being at Blood and Guts on account of his accidents and he says that he may not omit the display for anything else.

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurs and Jungle Boy) vs Butcher and the Blade

Luchasaurus pins Blade after a Tail WhipThe Butcher and Blade appeared to have the fit gained when MJF known as for a transfer that value the crew.

The Dark Order Promo

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson pop out. Uno says that the “Exalted One” is close to and everybody will see what Evil Uno seesFrankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels interrupt the Dark Order. Daniels says the whole thing the Dark Orderare mendacity, they usually have not made any of the wrestlers of their team any higher. He says that the largest lie is that there’s no “Exalted One.”A video performs interrupting Daniels. The Exalted One, who’s dressed in a hood, displays up and pulls again his hood to disclose Brodie Lee, the previous Luke Harper. He officially introduces himself to them and once we reduce to the hoop, Brodie Lee displays up in the back of SCU and takes out Daniels.

Jake Roberts and Lance Archer Promo

Jake says that they advised Cody what they would like, however he is ignoring them. Roberts says they’ll no longer have that and they’re going to make themselves transparent.A video package deal of Lance Archer putting off a bunch of wrestlers separately is proven.

Match Announcements

Luchasaurus will tackle Wardlow in a Lumberjack fit subsequent weekBest Friends will tackle Lucha Bros in a Street Fight subsequent week

Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager (with Sammy Guevara) vs Hangman Page, Cody and Matt Jackson

Chris Jericho is on observationSantana pins Matt Jackson after a roll upAfter the fit, Jericho tells The Elite that the Inner Circle by no means fought and that is the reason why they’re going to win at Blood and Guts. He additionally brings up how The Elite are down a person.A drone flies into the hoop and Matt Jackson says they don’t seem to be down a person as a result of he known as in a choose. Matt Hardy displays up within the stands.