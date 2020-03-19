‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Destroys Trump Admin’s ‘Kung-Flu’ Coronavirus Racism From His Couch

Picking up the place Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon left off previous this week, Trevor Noah delivered an impressively-produced model of The Daily Show from his sofa Wednesday night time.

“Right now, we don’t know when we’re going to go back to the studio,” Noah mentioned within the YouTube video. “We don’t know if we’re going to go back to the studio and I don’t think any of you know any different.”

Since the coronavirus has “changed everybody’s lives,” he defined, his whole workforce can be making The Daily Show from their respective properties.

Noah coated numerous flooring within the inaugural “Daily Social Distancing Show,” however the spotlight got here when he grew to become his center of attention to President Donald Trump’s newest press convention, all the way through which a reporter requested him about an unnamed White House legit who reportedly known as the virus “Kung-Flu.”

“You know Trump is the only person who could hold a press conference about a pandemic and then turn it into a fight about racism,” Noah mentioned. “Who does that?” He imitated Trump urging Americans to “stay calm,” after which 5 mins later announcing, “Kung-Flu is a term of respect, ask any Asian!”

“Focus!” he informed Trump. “This is where you need presidential.” Noah mentioned he needs in those moments that President Obama may just come again, only for the briefings. “Whether you agree with his policies or not, you have to admit that Barack Obama did his thing. He knew how to calm everybody down.”

Breaking out his Obama influence to turn how that may sound, Noah added, “In the meantime, if you want something comforting to binge at home, you can watch the first eight years of my presidency. That’s a rerun that never gets old. The best part is in season two when I go after bin Laden. Spoiler alert! He doesn’t make it.”

