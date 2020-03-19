Coronavirus – Vladimir Putin demands round-the-clock protection and insists staff continually tested for killer bug





VLADIMIR Putin is averting coronavirus contamination by means of forcing his staff to go through necessary trying out across the clock.

The Kremlin stated that every one staff who’re concerned with the president’s occasions agenda are being tested for the illness.

Read our coronavirus reside weblog for the newest information & updates

According to Reuters, the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, informed journalists the day prior to this: “Everything wanted to give protection to the president from viruses and different sicknesses is being performed across the clock.

“The president’s work schedule is public and the best proof of the state of his health.”

Peskov had in the past declined to mention whether or not Putin have been tested for the fatal virus however stated that the president’s hospital treatment is of an exceptionally excessive same old.

But the spokesman himself stated that he have been tested for COVID-19 at the side of all high-ranking Kremlin officers.

On Wednesday Putin was once visiting Crimea which Russia had annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Journalists who have been travelling with Putin had been tested earlier than the paintings started to turn out that they weren’t already inflamed.

The Kremlin had additionally knowledgeable reporters to stick away in the event that they felt ill.

Russia has recorded 147 circumstances of coronavirus up to now with just one dying.

Russian government has barred foreigners from coming into the rustic so to save you the virus from spreading additional.

maximum learn in information BLOOD ON THE STREETS

Murder probe introduced as girl, 20s, stabbed to dying in East London CARE CRISIS

Coronavirus maps display how US health facility beds may by means of utterly complete in six months COUGHY SHOPPED

Californians name 911 to record neighbors are coughing and may have virus BEEB FREE

Scrapping BBC licence rate for over-75s may well be prolonged additional over coronavirus

HEARTS GO ON

Quarantined neighbours play heartwarming Titanic duet from balconies in Spain

CORONA CHAOS

London lockdown looms as TfL shutdown will get underway and dying toll rises





Yesterday Putin claimed that coronavirus outbreak was once “under control” in Russia.

In the final collection of days Russia has been accused of deploying a “significant disinformation campaign” in opposition to the west to aggravate the have an effect on of coronavirus to generate panic and sow mistrust.

According to a European Union file, the Russian marketing campaign, pushing pretend information on-line in English, Spanish, Italian, German and French, used complicated and malicious reviews to make it tougher for the EU to be in contact its reaction to the pandemic.

A expert EU database has recorded nearly 80 circumstances of disinformation about coronavirus since January 22, it stated.

We pay for your tales! Do you’ve gotten a tale for The Sun Online information group? Email us at guidelines@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link