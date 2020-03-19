Coronavirus: UK interest rates slashed again in emergency move
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Coronavirus: Easyjet asks staff to take unpaid leave - March 19, 2020
- Coronavirus: UK interest rates slashed again in emergency move - March 19, 2020
- Coronavirus: Energy bill help for vulnerable amid outbreak - March 19, 2020
The Bank of England has lower interest rates again in an emergency move because it tries to give a boost to the UK financial system in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the second one lower in interest rates in simply over every week, bringing them all the way down to 0.1% from 0.25%.
Interest rates are actually at their lowest degree in historical past.
The Bank mentioned it might additionally building up its holdings of UK govt bonds.