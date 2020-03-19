News 

Coronavirus: UK interest rates slashed again in emergency move

The Bank of England has lower interest rates again in an emergency move because it tries to give a boost to the UK financial system in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the second one lower in interest rates in simply over every week, bringing them all the way down to 0.1% from 0.25%.

Interest rates are actually at their lowest degree in historical past.

The Bank mentioned it might additionally building up its holdings of UK govt bonds.

